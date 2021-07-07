Youth detained with 16 kg ganja

TIRUNELVELI

07 July 2021 21:35 IST

The police arrested a youth in Palayamkottai on Wednesday for allegedly possessing 16 kg of ganja. A patrol team picked up a youth near Shanthi Nagar clock tower in Palayamkottai on Wednesday. They recovered 2 kg of ganja from him.

As the detained youth, who was identified as Muthu Suresh, 22, of Shanthi Nagar Second Street, told the police that he had stocked another 14 kg of ganja in his house to be sold to his customers, it was seized.

The team is on the lookout for his associates.

