Two ganja peddlers murdered

The police are on the lookout for a gang that murdered two ganja peddlers here on Thursday.

They said J. Jesuraj, 28, of Swaminathapuram near Kanniyakumari and D. Selwyn, 24, of Kattaiyanvilai, now living at Vadakku Kundal, were found murdered near Murugankundram here on Thursday. While the body of Jesuraj was lying near the road close to the southern side of Murugankundram, the body of Selwyn was found 500 meters away from the first body.

Only when the associate of the deceased M. Sahaya Shaji Jenis, 26, of Tsunami Colony came to the hospital with stab injury in the abdomen, the crime came to light. He told the police that unidentified persons attacked them in which his friends were murdered. He is undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. Sources said the deceased and Sahaya Shaji Jenis, all ganja peddlers, are facing several cases and it is suspected that the rivalry over selling ganja might have led to the murder.