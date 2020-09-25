360 kg of ganja seized

The police seized 300 kg of ganja and arrested seven persons here on Friday.
In a press release, Superintendent Police Ravali Priya said a special team was waiting at Thangamapatti check post following an alert. It intercepted a gang led by K. Krishnamoorthy (28) of R.M. Colony and found that they were in possession of 300 kg of ganja. They arrested six others including, M. Sonaimuthu (31) of Seelapadi and M Bharani (33) of East Govidhapuram. The accused got the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and were trying to smuggle it to other districts.
Meanwhile, the Tirumangalam police seized 60 kg of ganja. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinothini, raided the houses of P. Sasikumar (37) of Navarpatti and M. Raghuvaran (32) of Usilampatti under Sindhupatti police station. The police found that they had kept ganja in their houses and in a cattle shed. The ganja brought from Andhra Pradesh was being sent to different places for retail sale. The police have seized two cars.
