Ganja smugglers detained under Goondas Act

February 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Two persons, who were arrested a month ago for allegedly smuggling a huge quantity of ganja, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Police arrested Thalavai Madan (24) of Ramanujampudur, A. Chelladurai (25) of Marukalkurichi, M. Praveen alias Praveen Kumar (23) of Kovilpathu on January 12 for smuggling 100 kg ganja in a mini lorry. Subsequently, the police detained Thalavai Madan under the Goondas Act, besides freezing his bank accounts and attaching his properties.

As Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan recommended to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to detain Chelladurai and Praveen also under the Goondas Act, they were detained on Saturday. The police said the trio were supplying ganja to more than 60 destinations.

Four from Jharkhand held

Meanwhile, Koodankulam police arrested four persons from Jharkhand – Mohan Ram (42), Banwari Singh (24), Sathyanarayana Singh (28) and Raghunath Singh (27) – who were staying near L and T Labour Colony in Koodankulam for allegedly selling ganja. The police also seized 70 gram of the narcotic substance from them.