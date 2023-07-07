ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja peddlers held; 2 kg cannabis seized

July 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested five persons with ganja near Tharuvaikulam even as they were waiting for their customers.

 Tharuvaikulam police picked-up five persons when they were standing near a temple on the East Coast Road in Tharuvaikulam on Thursday evening. When they checked their bags, the police recovered ganja weighing about 2 kg from the gang.

 During interrogation, police found that the five – K. Krishnamurthy, M. Kottairaj alias Sundaram, M. Victor, all from Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district, S. Sundar alias ‘Kolaaru’ Sundar, of Thirukkurungudi in Tirunelveli district and L. Balasubramanian of Aavudaiyar Street in Thoothukudi – were selling ganja to their customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 They were produced before a court in Vilaathikulam and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US