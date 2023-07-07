HamberMenu
Ganja peddlers held; 2 kg cannabis seized

July 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested five persons with ganja near Tharuvaikulam even as they were waiting for their customers.

 Tharuvaikulam police picked-up five persons when they were standing near a temple on the East Coast Road in Tharuvaikulam on Thursday evening. When they checked their bags, the police recovered ganja weighing about 2 kg from the gang.

 During interrogation, police found that the five – K. Krishnamurthy, M. Kottairaj alias Sundaram, M. Victor, all from Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district, S. Sundar alias ‘Kolaaru’ Sundar, of Thirukkurungudi in Tirunelveli district and L. Balasubramanian of Aavudaiyar Street in Thoothukudi – were selling ganja to their customers.

 They were produced before a court in Vilaathikulam and remanded in judicial custody.

