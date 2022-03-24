Madurai

Ganja peddler murdered

A ganja peddler was hacked to death inside the new bus stand here on Thursday evening.

Police said N. Muthupandi, 45, of Therkku Silukkanpatti, who was facing a few cases pertaining to selling ganja, was living in Ayyanar Colony near Pudukottai. When he was waiting for a bus, three unidentified persons hacked him to death.

Thoothukudi North Police, who sent the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, suspect that Muthupandi might have been murdered due to the rivalry over selling ganja.

Further investigations are on.


