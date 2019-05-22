Ganja peddler hacked to death

Ramanathapuram

A ganja peddler was hacked to death in broad daylight near the railway station on Wednesday, apparently by a gang due to ‘business rivalry.’

The deceased, Nana alias M. Naganathan, 45, from Anna Nagar, was walking near the Goods Shed Street near Railway Station here when history-sheeter ‘Kokki’ Kumar, 25, and his associates, hacked him to death.

Kumar, a drug trafficker and facing several criminal cases, including attempt to murder cases, and his associate, Daya alias Dayanithi, who came in an autorickshaw, picked up a quarrel before hacking him down with an aruval, police said. Both the accused hailed from MSK Nagar, police added.

Naganathan, who suffered cut injuries on his head and neck succumbed to the injuries on being taken to the Government District Headquarters Hospital here, police said.

The motive for the murder was not immediately known but police suspected that ‘business rivalry’ could be the reason. Police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footages in the area, Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena said.

The autorickshaw driver was also involved in the crime and special teams had been formed to nab the accused, he said. The deceased, a painter from Anna Nagar, was involved in sale of ganja, police said. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.