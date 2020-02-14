‘Gangaikondan Food Park announcement is not new’

The announcement in the State Budget that the Tamil Nadu Government has approved the establishment of a mega food park on 53.36 acres in Gangaikondan Industrial Promotion Centre on an outlay of ₹77.94 crore has not enthused the industrial fraternity here.

The reason is that it is only an old announcement made in mid-2018 wherein it was informed that the food park would be established at Gangaikondan at a cost of ₹200 crore.

“This is very much disappointing... An announcement, which was made by the officials on various occasions, has been made once again in the Assembly. It’s only an old wine in new bottle. If the announcement is translated into action at least now, we can appreciate the Tamil Nadu Government’s commitment on creating investor-friendly infrastructure in the State,” said an entrepreneur, who has his manufacturing unit in the Gangaikondan Industrial Promotion Centre.

The industrialists are also upset over the State Government’s failure to invigorate the 20-year-old Nanguneri multi-product Special Economic Zone.

“The unrealistic pricing of land in the SEZ and other allied reasons have collectively hit its growth,” the entrepreneur said.

Even as major investors are staying away from this SEZ, the Budget says that two of the proposed 13 more industrial parks to be established on 16,725 acres in six southern districts would come-up in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

“What is the point in coming out with empty announcements like this when an advantageously situated location itself is struggling to see the light of the day. The official machinery should have the conviction to promote and develop the existing SEZ.

“The government is promoting only areas around Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts for industrial investments,” a leading exporter from Thoothukudi opined.

He also pointed out that the announcement on the proposal to construct desalination plant to meet drinking water needs of the SIPCOT Industrial Complex in Thoothukudi on an outlay of Rs. 634 crore was already made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly on July 13 last.

At the same time, the State Government’s decision to establish an Integrated Farmers’ Market Complex with the funding from NABARD’s Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure Fund, to create special centres for acid lime in Tenkasi and for chilly in Thoothukudi and to ensure housing for vulnerable communities living along waterways and water bodies, urban poor, migrant workers was hailed.