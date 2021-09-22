Gang with fake currency notes nabbed in Madurai

MADURAI

22 September 2021 19:24 IST

Attempt to cheat a victim in Karur of ₹10 lakh thwarted

Timely intervention by Madurai Rural District Police on Wednesday thwarted a cheating attempt by a gang in Karur district with fake currency notes under the pretext of providing ₹2-crore loan.

Police seized four bags full of fake notes in the denominations of ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹100, a set of police uniform and two cars and arrested 10 persons.

“Following a tip-off, a special police team intercepted a vehicle to nab two persons, T. Anbarasan, 31, of Madurai and A. Humayun, 42, of Dindigul, who are accused in a 2020 cheating case in Kalligudi. However, during the vehicle check, we found that 10 persons travelling in two vehicles were in possession of fake notes and a set of police uniform,” Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Basakaran said.

In the earlier case, police had arrested some of the accused and were on the lookout for Anbarasan and Humayun, who were caught on Wednesday.

During interrogation, police found that the inter-State gang, including Tommy Thomas, 50, from Kozhikode in Kerala, and others from various districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Erode, Namakkal and Vellore, conspired to cheat a man in Karur on the promise of ₹2-crore loan for a commission of ₹10 lakh.

Their modus operandi was to display the bag full of currency notes from a distance to the victim and takethe ₹10-lakh commission. Even as the transaction was on, a gang member would suddenly appear on the scene sporting the police uniform and posing as a Sub-Inspector.

The gangsters would press a fake alarm of police presence and flee with ₹10 lakh and make the victim run with the fake currency notes.

All accused were sent to judicial custody.