  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Gang waiting near Kamudi court nabbed

December 07, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RAMANATHAPURAM

The police nabbed six persons with some weapons as they were waiting to eliminate an accused, who was brought to a court in Kamudi near here on Wednesday. However, the accused gave a slip to the police and escaped from the court embarrassing the police.

Following a specific intelligence, the police stepped up security in and around the Kamudi court since morning.

The police brought an accused, S. Balakumar, 26, of Marakulam in Kamudi here, in connection with a 2018 waylaying case reported in Madurai district. His rivals planned to eliminate him while he arrives at the court. Under these circumstances, the police seized a machete, knives and two vehicles and rounded up P. Pandiarajan, 35, S Sivasankar, 23, J Vigneswaran, 22, of Jaihindpuram, M Vallarasu, 22, of Mandalamanickam in Ramanathapuram district, N Kaliswaran, 33, of Avaniapuram and H Hussain, 24, of Silaiman in Madurai district.

The gang had allegedly planned to eliminate Balakumar after coming to know that he would be produced in the court. It had decided to take revenge in connection with a waylaying case reported four years ago.

Balakumar had criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, among others in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. But he gave a slip to the police personnel and escaped from the court. A hunt is on to secure him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.