Gang severs man’s head

07 March 2020 21:58 IST

MADURAI

In a gruesome incident, a middle aged man was allegedly murdered and the killers had escaped with the head leaving the torso on the spot here on Saturday. Police said that the identity of the victim could not be established till night.

Preliminary probe suggested that three persons had been to a waterbody near Vaikkom Periyar Nagar in Avaniapuram. It is suspected that they may have consumed liquor and over a brawl, two of them could have eliminated the victim (third person).

Advertising

Advertising

On information, the police pressed a sniffer dog, which took the scent and stopped near the Ring Road. The body, which bore injuries, was sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Senior police officers visited the scene of crime and Avaniapuram police have registered a case of murder based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer.

College student dies in accident

A third year engineering college student died after the two-wheeler he was riding reportedly hit a wall in Tiruparankundram on Saturday. Another second year student of the same college, who was on the pillion, suffered multiple injuries. Police said the two students, both studying at Thiagarajar College of Engineering, had attended an event on the campus and left on the bike. Police identified the deceased as Harpreet Singh from Punjab. Sansu G Sanka of Meghalaya was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hopital. The rider was not wearing helmet, police added.