Gang robs lathe workshop owner of ₹ 1500, mobile phone

Three unidentified persons robbed an elderly man of ₹ 1,500 and a mobile phone at knifepoint in Pandalgudi here on Sunday night.

The police said that S. Navaneethakrishnan (66) of Sooranaickkanpatti, who was running a lathe workshop, used to sleep in the workshop at night.

As the noise of rolling shutter of the workshop being opened at 11.30 p.m. woke him up from his sleep, he found three persons barging into the premises.

One of them placed a knife on his throat and threatened with dire consequences, if he tried to get up from the bed.

The robbers snatched ₹ 1,500 kept in his pursue and also his mobile phone and fled the scene after closing the shutter. Pandalgudi police have registered a case of robbery.