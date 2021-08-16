Gang robs jewellery, cash at knifepoint in Karaikudi

Concern over rising crime rate in the area

In a daring daylight robbery, four youths came on two-wheelers and decamped with gold jewellery, ₹15,000 in cash and four ATM cards from a house at Valluvar Nagar here.

The gang members forcibly pushed the three inmates, including a pregnant woman, inside a room and left after locking them.

Karaikudi North Police said on Monday that Chidambaram, who was working abroad, had his family at Valluvar Nagar 10th Street.

His wife Meenal, 50, and pregnant daughter Ishwarya, 21, were at home. A nurse, Shanti, 30, from a private nursing home visited Ishwarya periodically to test her.

When all three women were at home, the gang members came on a bike in the morning and brandishing knives pushed them into a room.

Before escaping with a gold chain, ring and other jewellery and cash, they pushed the residents inside a room and vanished.

Police are on the lookout for them.

Residents in Karaikudi expressed serious concern over the rise in crimes in their locality.

In the last 45 days alone, there were at least five major crimes reported in and around Karaikudi, they claimed.

They said that either locked houses were targeted and robbed, or the inmates were threatened at knife point when the crimes were committed.