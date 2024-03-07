Gang ransacks toll plaza on Madurai - Natham highway

March 07, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 10-member gang ransacked the toll plaza at Parali Pudur on Madurai-Natham four-lane highway on Wednesday night.

There was a wordy altercation between a staff at the toll plaza and a heavy vehicle driver from Vathipatti. Later a gang of about 10 youth from a nearby area arrived at the plaza on bikes and blocked the entry bays on both sides and indulged in ransacking the glass panes of the counters, pulled down the plants and also damaged the cameras installed around the facility.

They also assaulted two staff members when they attempted to stop the gang from ransacking the facility. After about 15 minutes of vandalism, the gang left the scene on their bikes, it is said.

The police have taken down a few images and noted down the two-wheeler registration numbers from the staff members.

The toll plaza barriers were broken. As a result, there were delays in movement of vehicles on both sides. For about 30 minutes, there was chaos as vehicles piled up at night, police said and added that they regulated the vehicles.

‘Rude with people’

Meanwhile, the local people in Parali Pudur said that the toll collection staff were rude with the public. Despite the Transport Department’s announcement that local vehicles have been given certain concession, the staff threatened and used unparliamentary words, they claimed and added that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities should reduce the tariff as the rates were “exorbitant.”

Two-way fare for a four-wheeler at Parali Pudur toll plaza was ₹270 (within 24-hour return). This was not the rate in any other toll plaza in Tamil Nadu, a bus driver said.

The NHAI should immediately sensitise the staff members at the toll plaza to behave politely, besides reducing the rates, as otherwise such attacks may recur, the villagers said.

The toll plaza started functioning about a month ago. Vehicles from Madurai proceeding to Tiruchi and other cities preferred the Madurai-Natham four-lane highway as they could reach Thuvarankurichi within 45 minutes. It takes longer on the Mattuthavani - Melur - Kottampatti stretch.

Following a complaint from the toll plaza authorities, the Natham police have registered a case and are investigating.

