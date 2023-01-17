Gang of four hurls country bomb on two in Tirunelveli

January 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tension gripped Tirunelveli Town area around Monday midnight after a four-member gang hurled a country bomb in an attempt to murder two youths due to prior enmity.

Tirunelveli Town Police have subsequently picked up advocate Pooli Durai and Esakki Mani of Tirunelveli Town and their associates Ajith Kumar and Rajesh from Avudaiyaarpuram near Kovilpatti for interrogation in connection with the attack and detained their car with two unexploded country bombs and three machetes.

Police said Ayyappan, 35, of Kodeeswaran Nagar and his friend Kalaiselvan, 34, of Thadiveeran Street were on their way to an eatery on Courtallam Road for dinner on separate bikes on Monday midnight. A speeding car blocked their way and four persons got down from it. The four hurled a country bomb targeting Ayyappan and Kalaiselvan, The two, who miraculously escaped the murder attempt, started running towards Tirunelveli Town police station where they took refuge.

Commissioner of Police S. Rajendran, who visited the spot, deployed police teams to collect footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of crime to identify the culprits. Within two hours, they were identified and nabbed them and seized the car they used along with the two unexploded country bombs and three machetes.

Meanwhile, forensic and explosives experts visited the spot and collected evidences from the scene of crime.

Police investigation revealed that as Pooli Durai, a BJP functionary, and Ayyappan had enmity over an extramarital affair, the murder attempt was made. The Town police have registered a case.