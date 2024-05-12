ADVERTISEMENT

Gang murders man over family dispute; six arrested

Published - May 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man Senthil Arumugam of Anna Nagar fourth street in Thoothukudi was allegedly murdered by an armed gang on Friday night.

Following a complaint from Uma Thangam, wife of the deceased, the Thenbagam police registered a case.

It is said that Senthil Arumugam was running a medical shop and a fitness centre in the locality. On Friday night, when he closed his shop and left for home, the gang intercepted and attacked him with weapons. Though, he is said to have attempted to escape, the killers chased him and assaulted killing him on the spot.

The police formed four special teams.

Inquiries showed that there was a dispute over sharing an immovable property belonging to the ancestors of Senthil Arumugam among the siblings. One of Arumugam’s sisters objected to him as he started constructing a building on a property without their consent, police said.

It is said that Gopinath (37), of Naalatinpudur, brother-in-law of the deceased, and five of his accomplices - P. Shankar (28) of Levinjipuram, M. Manikandan (26), M. Ramkumar (25) of Satya Nagar, K. Tamil Selvam (24) of P and T Nagar and S. Srinath (22) of Rajiv Nagar allegedly committed the murder.

Police teams arrested them and investigation is on.

