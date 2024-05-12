GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gang murders man over family dispute; six arrested

Published - May 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man Senthil Arumugam of Anna Nagar fourth street in Thoothukudi was allegedly murdered by an armed gang on Friday night.

Following a complaint from Uma Thangam, wife of the deceased, the Thenbagam police registered a case.

It is said that Senthil Arumugam was running a medical shop and a fitness centre in the locality. On Friday night, when he closed his shop and left for home, the gang intercepted and attacked him with weapons. Though, he is said to have attempted to escape, the killers chased him and assaulted killing him on the spot.

The police formed four special teams.

Inquiries showed that there was a dispute over sharing an immovable property belonging to the ancestors of Senthil Arumugam among the siblings. One of Arumugam’s sisters objected to him as he started constructing a building on a property without their consent, police said.

It is said that Gopinath (37), of Naalatinpudur, brother-in-law of the deceased, and five of his accomplices - P. Shankar (28) of Levinjipuram, M. Manikandan (26), M. Ramkumar (25) of Satya Nagar, K. Tamil Selvam (24) of P and T Nagar and S. Srinath (22) of Rajiv Nagar allegedly committed the murder.

Police teams arrested them and investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.