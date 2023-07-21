Gang murders man in Dindigul; eight surrender in Aruppukottai court

July 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In a daring attack, an eight-member armed gang attacked a 30-year-old man in front of his two-year old child in Dindigul and after confirming his death, the killers escaped in a car on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Saravanan alias “Kollampattarai” Saravanan, was a functionary in the ruling DMK party and was a deputy district coordinator of the students’ wing in Dindigul East district. He was married and had a two-year-old boy.

It is said that Saravanan figured in at least 10 criminal offences, including a few grave crimes. Very recently, he had shifted to a rented dwelling with his family.

On Thursday, he had gone to a public park in VOC Nagar with his son and while returning on his two-wheeler, the gang intercepted him and after stepping out of the car, the occupants attacked Saravanan with knives in which he died on the spot. While the gang escaped from the spot, the body was lying in a pool of blood in front of his son.

As the news spread, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran visited the scene of crime. All the check-posts and district border police outposts were alerted.

Police teams were on the lookout for a red car. The mobile phone used by the victim was seized for examination.

Meanwhile, eight suspects - Asiq Mohamed, Mohamed Meeran, Kaleel Ahmed, Saddam Hussain, Mohamed Iqbal, Sakthi Maheswar, Mohamed Abdullah and Sheik Abdullah - surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate court in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

The JM directed them to be remanded in judicial custody. The Dindigul police have planned to take the accused in custody for interrogation.

It is suspected that the crime might have been committed due to some derogatory posts on the Facebook account of Saravanan a month ago, which was objected to by one of the accused.

Further investigation is on.