Gang murders AMMK functionary

DINDIGUL
An armed gang murdered an autorickshaw driver, who is a functionary in the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) here on Saturday night.
Police said that Kalaiarasan (33) was an autorickshaw driver of Kollampatti near Balakrishnapuram. He was active in AMMK and held the position of Dindigul Union youth wing secretary.
With passengers in his autorickshaw, he was proceeding towards Uthanampatti when a gang intercepted and attacked the auto from behind. Fearing trouble, the passengers ran away from the vehicle and Kalaiarasan too started running.
However, the gang chased and assaulted him with deadly weapons, including knives. He collapsed in a pool of blood. Dindigul Taluk police sent the body to the Government Hospital.
Sniffer dog 'Ruby' was pressed into the scene of crime. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Kalaiarasan had some previous enmity. Further investigation is on.
