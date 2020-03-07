Gang murders advocate on national highway

Theni

In a gruesome incident, a 37-year-old man identified as Ranjith of Uthamapalayam was waylaid and murdered by an armed gang on the Theni-Kumuli NH on Friday.

Police said that when Ranjith, an advocate, was returning home from court on a two-wheeler, a gang that was travelling in a car chased him on the four-way lane. The car dashed against the two-wheeler near Govindanpatti and Ranjith fell to the ground. Seeing the gang getting out of the car, he took to his heels. The gang members chased him and attacked him with knives and aruval and died in a pool of blood.

Uthamapalayam DSP Chinnakannu and team rushed to the spot. The body was sent to the government hospital for post mortem. A case of murder has been registered.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ranjith had escaped a similar attack earlier. Though there was no confirmation about the motive, some specific leads indicated that the advocate had some issues over the sale of an immovable property, an officer said, but added that investigations were inconclusive. “We are examining the mobile phone calls of the victim and tracking some of the suspects in this regard,” a senior officer said.

The body bore several injuries and the killers left the spot only after confirming the death, some passersby informed the police.

Special teams have been formed to secure the suspects.