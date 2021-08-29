Gang kills youth

29 August 2021 19:53 IST

TIRUNELVELI

An armed gang hacked Andro Abinesh, 20, of Koothankuzhi near Radhapuram, to death late on Saturday night.

The police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that Abinesh was in love with a girl from the same locality. However, one Chandru, 20, objected to the love affair and asked Abinesh to stop talking to the girl. Over a period of time, Chandru also developed an affair with the same girl and assaulted Abinesh. But Abinesh continued his affair. Under these circumstances, Chandru spotted him at Koothankuzhi and attacked him with an ‘aruval’ along with his accomplices. Abinesh died on the spot.

On information, Koodankulam police sent the body to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A team of police arrested Chandru, Pradeesh, 19, Dennis, 21, and Irudayaraj,39, and seized the weapon.

Further investigation is on.