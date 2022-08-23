Gang kidnaps woman

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 20:19 IST

Virudhunagar

A 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a gang near Aruppukottai on Monday.

The police have picked up five persons including a minor boy. The woman near Aruppukottai was returning home after attending a function in Virudhunagar. She was brought by her friend in his car towards her home. When the car was proceeding through a secluded area, two persons riding a motorbike waylaid them. They attacked them, snatched their money and mobile phones. Soon, five more men arrived. They assaulted the man and pulled the woman out of the car forcibly and took her in their vehicle. After taking her to a hideout, they snatched her jewels and sexually assaulted her. The gang brought her near Aruppukottai and dropped her later.

Meanwhile, another person who had witnessed the kidnap, alerted the police. They launched a search for the woman and the gang. They intercepted vehicles and arrested four persons and apprehended a boy. They seized the vehicles used for the crime, stolen properties including mobile phone and gold ornaments.

