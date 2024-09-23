GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang kidnaps nursing student near Theni; abandons her at Dindigul Railway Station

Published - September 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST - THENI/DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a second year nursing student was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants near Theni bus stand on Monday. The gang, it is said, had abandoned the victim at the Dindigul Railway Station and escaped in a car.

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, the Theni police have registered a case. It is said that the victim had alighted from a bus in the bus stand and as she was walking down the road, someone was following her. She had immediately alerted her father from her mobile phone.

After some time, the victim’s mobile phone was switched off, it is said. Under such circumstances, when special teams were formed, the girl was spotted at the Dindigul Railway Station.

Immediately, the All Woman Police Station personnel had admitted the victim to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination. Senior officers interrogated the victim.

An officer said that they have formed special teams and conducted a discreet probe based on the inputs given by the victim. Whether the kidnappers were known or unknown persons were yet to be established.

The police have registered a case under BNS sections 70 (1) and 87 among others. The cell phone of the victim and the locations were being scientifically examined by the team. The CCTV images are also being checked.

