ADVERTISEMENT

Gang goes on a rampage, damages vehicles in Villapuram in Madurai

February 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

One of the vehicles damaged by a gang in Villapuram in Madurai on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

An armed gang went on a rampage damaging over 10 vehicles parked in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Villapuram on Wednesday night.

Police said that a drunk youth had created ruckus in the flower market at Villapuram a few days back. A group of friends had scolded him. This led to animosity between the two parties.

On Wednesday, when the friends were standing in Villapuram, the youth who was scolded picked up a quarrel following which they beat him up. The youth brought his friends to retaliate in the night, but did not find any of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The frustrated youth then went on a spree of damaging the windshields of five cars, autorickshaws and also damaged a two-wheeler.

Avaniapuram police have picked up some suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US