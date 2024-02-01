GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang goes on a rampage, damages vehicles in Villapuram in Madurai

February 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the vehicles damaged by a gang in Villapuram in Madurai on Wednesday night.

One of the vehicles damaged by a gang in Villapuram in Madurai on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

An armed gang went on a rampage damaging over 10 vehicles parked in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Villapuram on Wednesday night.

Police said that a drunk youth had created ruckus in the flower market at Villapuram a few days back. A group of friends had scolded him. This led to animosity between the two parties.

On Wednesday, when the friends were standing in Villapuram, the youth who was scolded picked up a quarrel following which they beat him up. The youth brought his friends to retaliate in the night, but did not find any of them.

The frustrated youth then went on a spree of damaging the windshields of five cars, autorickshaws and also damaged a two-wheeler.

Avaniapuram police have picked up some suspects.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.