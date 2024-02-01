Gang goes on a rampage, damages vehicles in Villapuram in Madurai

February 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

An armed gang went on a rampage damaging over 10 vehicles parked in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Villapuram on Wednesday night.

Police said that a drunk youth had created ruckus in the flower market at Villapuram a few days back. A group of friends had scolded him. This led to animosity between the two parties.

On Wednesday, when the friends were standing in Villapuram, the youth who was scolded picked up a quarrel following which they beat him up. The youth brought his friends to retaliate in the night, but did not find any of them.

The frustrated youth then went on a spree of damaging the windshields of five cars, autorickshaws and also damaged a two-wheeler.

Avaniapuram police have picked up some suspects.