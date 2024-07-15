Gang from M.P. suspected to be behind burglaries in Ramco Cement Colony

A notorious gang of burglars from Madhya Pradesh is suspected to have indulged in the daring theft in the officers quarters at Ramco Cement Colony in Vahchakarapatti on Saturday night.

“We have identified the gang with the CCTV footage available in and around the crime spot,” said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Ferozekhan Abdullah.

One of them was identified as Sanjay, who was arrested in Ariyalur and had come out of jail. Mr. Abdullah said this gang had been striking houses in residential quarters in many places in Ariyalur and Ranipet. Special teams had been formed after them, he added.

The burglars had jumped into the colony in R.R. Nagar by scaling the wall and avoided the security personnel available at the gates. Besides, they had stealthily passed through the plants and shrubs to avoid being caught by the CCTV cameras.

While some 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the locked house of a Deputy General Manager (DGM), a watch and a silk sari were missing from the house of another DGM. They had broken open another dwelling unit which was used as a guest house.

