Gang escapes after police chase it

SIVAGANGA

Three persons escaped from police after abandoning the vehicle in which they were smuggling 25 bags of rice near at Kumarakurichi near Illayankudi in the district late on Saturday night.

The police said when they were checking vehicles at a check post, a goods vehicle sped past them. When two policemen and Sub-Inspector Parthiban chased it, the driver stopped it and all the occupants escaped.

A senior official said they had booked a case of attempt to murder as the driver came close to the police personnel and drove the vehicle rashly. They were on the lookout for the driver and two other occupants.

Surplus water from Athur dam let into Kudaganaru

DINDIGUL

Following rise in water storage level at Athur dam, PWD engineers released the surplus water into Kudaganaru river on Sunday. With the help of revenue authorities, they made announcements in villages through tom-tom asking the residents not to venture near the river. The officials said all arrangements had been made at a relief centre and people were advised to move to safer places.

Forest officials detain five persons

DINDIGUL

Five persons were arrested for trespassing on reserve forest area on Sunday. Forest officials said the five persons – Marikannu, 31, Marimuthu, 40, Veliangiri, 50, Alagar, 60, and a teenaged youth – were held at Kodikatti near Palani. Interrogations revealed that they were allegedly hunting wild animals. The anti-poaching squad seized 16 kg of meat from the accused and imposed ₹ 10,000 fine on each of them.