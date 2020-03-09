Gang behind advocate’s murder held

THENI

In a swift action and speedy coordination between the special teams, the suspects behind the murder of advocate Ranjith were arrested here on Sunday.

Police said that on Friday last, when the advocate, a resident of Goundanpatti near Uthamapalayam was returning home on his two-wheeler, an armed gang, which was closely coming behind him in a car, collided. In the accident, the advocate fell. Realising that he was in trouble, when he took to heels, the attackers overpowered him and assaulted with knives and aruval in which he died on the spot.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ranjith had escaped from attempt to murder twice. A relative of Ranjith, identified as Jayaprabhu, also an advocate, had differences and dispute over profession and on a few properties. In a bid to eliminate Ranjith, Jayaprabhu had approached Selvam (30) of Theni, DSP Chinnakannu told reporters here on Monday.

Confessions of Selvam revealed that he was detained in Goondas Act and figured in many crimes in the region. After he came out from the prisons, the plan to eliminate Ranjith was finalised and executed with his accomplices.

A team, which went to Kodaikanal, secured all the suspects in the murder and seized the weapons used by them.