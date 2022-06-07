Gang attacks watchman, loots Tasmac shop

Unidentified persons took away hundreds of Indian-made foreign liquor bottles from a Tasmac shop after attacking a 65-year-old watchman, Theertham, near Tiruppuvanam on Monday night.

Police said when the watchmen resisted their attempt to break open the shop at Kaliyandur village at around 11:30 p.m., the robbers assaulted him with sharp weapons, inflicting bleeding injuries on his head.

After typing up Mr. Theertham, the gang broke open the shop and took away several crates of liquor bottles. Passers-by who noticed Mr. Theertham tied up alerted the police. He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Manamadurai Deputy Superintendent of Police Kannan inspected the scene of crime.

The watchman was deployed at the shop after a burglary was reported there in 2018.