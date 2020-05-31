Madurai

Gang attacks man over lost-and-found phone

An armed gang unleashed a murderous attack on 36-year-old S. Raja of Iravathanallur near Viraganur on Friday over a lost-and-found mobile phone.

The victim, a cargo van driver, sustained bleeding injuries on his shoulder, forehead and head and was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Raja had recently lost his mobile phone. S. Prabhu, 21, of LKT Nagar found it and contacted Raja and demanded some money to return the phone. Raja did not give the money but got the phone after a negotiation with Prabhu and his friends who were angered over this. On Thursday, when Raja was driving through Viraganur, the gang intercepted the vehicle and attacked him with lethal weapons.

The police have arrested M. Panneerselvam, 26, and R. Ramar, 22, of Viraganur.

The Silaiman police are on the lookout for three others, including Prabhu, who was involved in four criminal cases, including a murder and an attempt-to-murder.

