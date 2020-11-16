Gang attacked wrong persons in bid to avenge 2019 murder

MADURAI

16 November 2020

Madurai City police have picked up a few suspects in connection with the murder of G. Muruganandam (21) near St. Mary’s Church on Sunday.

Initial probe revealed that a gang of five persons wanted to murder one Manikandan to avenge the murder of an advocate, M.S. Pandian, who was the son-in-law of former Corporation zonal chairman V.K. Gurusamy. Pandian was murdered in April 2019 on the polling day of Lok Sabha election.

Police sources said both the deceased, Muruganandam, and the injured, P. Muniyasamy (25) of Kamarajapuram, were not involved in any crimes. But, they were friendly with Manikandan.

When they were talking with Manikandan and one Dinesh, the armed gang, said to have been led by one Bavvu alias Palanimurugan of Gurusamy gang, tried to attack Manikandan. While the others escaped, Muruganandam and Muniyasamy were caught.

The police seized a car in which the gang escaped after committing the crime. Five weapons were also seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad said the police were on the lookout for some more suspects.