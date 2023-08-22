Gang assaults man to death to get embezzled money

August 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

What was believed to be a death by suicide has turned out be a murder in Ambilikai in Dindigul district.

About a week ago, a driver, M Suresh alias Suresh Kumar (30), who was working in a private dairy farm in Ambilikai near Oddanchatram was missing. He was in charge of collecting money from the dairy’s customers and that he had embezzled about ₹6 lakh. When it was found out, he went missing. Two of his relatives, S Vadivel (44), P Manoharan (49), who were also working in the dairy farm, went in search of Suresh.

After two days, he was reportedly found hiding in Tenkasi and was brought back home. Following his admission to the crime, ₹3.5 lakh was recovered from him. Four other people joined Vadivel and Manoharan and attacked Suresh. They recovered the remaining ₹2.5 lakh also from him.

Suresh fell unconscious and died due to the attack. Vadivel and Manoharan told his family members that Suresh killed himself and handed over the body. Within about a few hours, the body was cremated in Ambilikai.

Suspecting foul play, Village Administrative Officer Anandan lodged a complaint with the police. Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran formed a special team led by DSP Murugesan and Circle Inspector Rajasekaran.

Investigations revealed that Vadivel, Manoharan, P. Pandi (37) of Ambilikai, S. Sivagnanam (58) of Theni, M. Satishkumar (29) of Nilakottai and K. Muthukumar (23) of Tirupur had assaulted Suresh to get the embezzled money.

On learning that the police were in search of them, they went into hiding. Later Vadivel surrendered before Odaipatti VAO, following which the police arrested him. A case of murder has been registered.

