Ganesh idols getting ready for Chaturthi festival

Idols of Lord Ganesh being given the final touches in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With just less than 10 days for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, artists from North India are busy giving finishing touches to Ganesh idols here on Sunday.

With the last two years gone without celebrations due to the pandemic, only this year, the artists have come here from as far as Patna and other cities here, local merchants said.

The idols are being made by the artists at Muthiahpuram near here and other locations. They were expecting good sales this season as already many people had placed orders, Rana singh, an artist, said and added that they had made idols from as small as half feet to seven-feet tall.

A shopkeeper near Thoothukudi bus stand said that vendors would display the idols at vantage locations and the sales were likely to begin from Wednesday onwards. The Vinayaka Chaturthi is scheduled on August 31 and the following day, the immersion would take place in the beach.

There were also inquiries from Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts as well, the shopkeeper said adding that transporting the idols would begin from Monday onwards.