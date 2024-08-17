ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhigram Managing Trustee passes away

Published - August 17, 2024 06:19 pm IST - GANDHIGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

K Shivakumar, aged 81 years, who served as the Managing Trustee of the Gandhigram Trust, in Dindigul district, passed away here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on August 15, 1943, he had served in various Boards of NGOs for the welfare and growth of the Gandhigram community for over four decades. He was instrumental in taking lead initiatives in many issues which concerned the common man in the society.

According to a volunteer from the Gandhigram Trust, he was unwell for sometime and due to age related ailments, he passed away.

Members of the Trust and Gandhigram Rural Institute faculty members and volunteers hailed him for his yeomen services that uplifted the downtrodden in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US