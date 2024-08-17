GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandhigram Managing Trustee passes away

Published - August 17, 2024 06:19 pm IST - GANDHIGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

K Shivakumar, aged 81 years, who served as the Managing Trustee of the Gandhigram Trust, in Dindigul district, passed away here on Saturday.

Born on August 15, 1943, he had served in various Boards of NGOs for the welfare and growth of the Gandhigram community for over four decades. He was instrumental in taking lead initiatives in many issues which concerned the common man in the society.

According to a volunteer from the Gandhigram Trust, he was unwell for sometime and due to age related ailments, he passed away.

Members of the Trust and Gandhigram Rural Institute faculty members and volunteers hailed him for his yeomen services that uplifted the downtrodden in the region.

