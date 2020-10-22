Gandhidham-Tirunelveli special train announced

Southern Railway will operate a festival special superfast train service between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli.

The special superfast train service between Gandhidham-Tirunelveli will be operated via Madgaon, Ernakulam junction, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Town. The train will run to the timings of Train Number 19424/19423 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express in both directions. Advance reservation is compulsory in all classes and passengers should strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocol throughout the journey.

Train No.09424/09423 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham weekly superfast festival specials:

Train No. 09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special will leave Gandhidham at 2 p.m. on Mondays – October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 a.m. on the third day.

The train will stop at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Mangalore junction, Kozhikode, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Ernakulam Junction, Kayankulam Junction, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Town.

In the return direction, Train Number 09423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Weekly Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. on Thursdays - November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3 and reach Gandhidham at 4.30 a.m. on the third day.

On October 29, the first service will leave Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. and reach Gandhidham at 6.40 a.m. on the third day due to prevailing monsoon time table timings via Konkan Railway.

This train will stop at Nageroil Town, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kayamkulam junction , Ernakulam junction, Thrissur, Shoranur junction, Kozhikode, Mangalore junction, Karwar, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

The trains will comprise one AC 2-Tier, five AC 3-Tier, 10 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, a statement said.