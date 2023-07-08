Gandhi The Lawyer book released

July 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court Judge Justice R. Vijayakumar on Saturday released a book Gandhi The Lawyer, which focused on the details of Mahatma Gandhi during his time as a lawyer, at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Saturday.

Advocate S. Srinivasa Raghavan received the first copy of the book authored by the Director of the National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi, A. Annamalai.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Vijayakumar said that the book was aptly named Gandhi The Lawyer as Mahatma Gandhi was an example as to how a lawyer should be. The judge spoke about Gandhi during his time as a lawyer.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi advised lawyers not to focus on money and instead focus on the conflict resolution. What Mahatma Gandhi had advised then was now being practised by the courts in the form of alternative dispute resolution, he said.

He said that it was fitting that the book on Mahatma Gandhi was being released in Madurai, the place where he decided to wear a Khadi loincloth. Appreciating the author of the book for the detailed research carried out, he suggested that the book be translated in Tamil for the benefit of law students and the general public.

Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan said that Mahatma Gandhi practised what he preached. That was why he was called the Mahatma. It is a book to be cherished forever, he said. Gandhi Memorial Museum Vice-Chairman N.M.R.K. Jawahar Babu presided over the event. Chairman M. Manickam, Secretary K.R. Nanda Rao and Treasurer M. Senthil Kumar were present.

