Gandhi, the focus of DHAN’s Foundation Day

MADURAI

Celebrating its 23rd Foundation Day here on Wednesday, DHAN Foundation organised lectures on Gandhian thoughts and philosophies. Foundation Director M.P. Vasimalai said despite sections of growth, the Foundation had to go a long way.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who inaugurated the function, spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to society. “There is a famous saying that we must teach a man to fish, meaning that we must provide a man the means to an end. That is essential in today’s world,” he said.

Madurai’s connection to Gandhi must be cherished as it was embedded in the city’s rich cultural history, he said.

Mr. Visakan said he was witness to DHAN Foundation’s declaration of 13,000 people moving out of poverty and congratulated the organisation for its efforts towards poverty alleviation.

The valedictory session saw speaker, scientist and author Venu Madhav Govindu discussing Gandhi’s constructive programme and its relevance. “Gandhi focussed on ensuring principal freedoms – ability to govern self as well as economic and social freedoms. He also sought a societal change,” he said.

Mr. Govindu said Gandhi focussed on village economy as most of the people in India lived in villages. By constructing the concept of sustainable village economy, the speaker said, Gandhi attempted to provide dignity to a villager’s labour.

He said the current generation should focus on Gandhi’s ideas and philosophies instead of analysing his maxims or words without context.