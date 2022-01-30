Gandhi remembered

KANNIYAKUMARI

30 January 2022 20:36 IST

Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary was observed at the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanniyakumari on Sunday.

Collector M. Arvind and visitors paid homage and floral tributes to the portrait of the Mahatma.

Advertising

Advertising

As a symbolic gesture, on behalf of Sarvodaya Sangh, women spun thread using charkha. This exercise will go on for two weeks - till the day when Gandhi’s ashes were immersed in the sea here.