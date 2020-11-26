Gandhi Market issue: HC directs all stakeholders to file response

Madurai

26 November 2020 20:46 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday vacated an interim order and allowed the Gandhi Market in Tiruchi to be opened for now. The court has asked all stakeholders to file their response so that a final decision can be taken in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi took into account the fact that traders were refusing to sell vegetables and fruits for the past two days and this had caused inconvenience to the public.

Advertising

Advertising

The judges also took note of the fact that there was a likelihood of law and order problems. The traders have refused to move to the newly opened Kallikudi market stating that there was lack of proper infrastructure. However, the same was denied by the Tiruchi Corporation.

With no consensus on the issue, the judges directed all the stakeholders involved, that is the traders, Tiruchi Corporation and the State government to file their detailed responses in the case so that the court could arrive at a decision.

The traders were asked to file their response with regard to the problems they would have to face if they had to move out of the Gandhi Market and the infrastructure issues at the Kallikudi market that they were complaining about.

The State and the Tiruchi Corporation were directed to file their response on the problems they would have to face if they continue to operate the Gandhi Market in the city and the availability of the infrastructure at the Kallikudi market.

Earlier, the court had observed that if the Tiruchi Collector apprehended a law and order problem, it was for the Collector to handle the issue with the aid of the police. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Krishnamoorthy of Tiruchi.

The petitioner apprehended that though the Gandhi Market was closed in view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be reopened. The market which was closed was now functioning in makeshift markets at different spots.