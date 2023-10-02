ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi Jayanti gram sabha | Ramanathapuram youths seek playground in Sithur panchayat

October 02, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The panchayat president N. Jeyachitra said she would identify the land and prepare estimates soon.

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, grama sabha meeting was held at Vannivayal near Ramanathapuram on October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Appealing to the womenfolk and youngsters to participate in gram sabhas in big numbers, Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said it would help accelerate various development works around the society, here on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting organised in Vellari Odai Panchayat in Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district marking the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, the Collector said that large presence in such meetings would help both the panchayat and the individuals to see development.

Apart from discussing the basic amenities, hygiene, sanitation and among others and passing resolutions, the involvement of youth would also help them to learn and understand the nuances in administration, public finance, revenue and expenditure and a lot more, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials discussed about the needs for the panchayat with the villagers on the occasion.

Youth seek playground at gram sabha

At Vannivayal village in Sithur panchayat, its president N. Jeyachitra presided over the gram sabha in which a large number of villagers participated.

The youth wanted a proper playground in their locality so that they could play volleyball and kabaddi and other games. Now, they had to go to a neighbourhood.

The president said that she would identify the land and prepare estimates soon. A resolution was passed at the meeting.

There are about 430 dwellings in Sithur panchayat with close to 2000 people living in the habitation, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US