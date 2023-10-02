Gandhi Jayanti gram sabha | Ramanathapuram youths seek playground in Sithur panchayat

October 02, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Appealing to the womenfolk and youngsters to participate in gram sabhas in big numbers, Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said it would help accelerate various development works around the society, here on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting organised in Vellari Odai Panchayat in Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district marking the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, the Collector said that large presence in such meetings would help both the panchayat and the individuals to see development.

Apart from discussing the basic amenities, hygiene, sanitation and among others and passing resolutions, the involvement of youth would also help them to learn and understand the nuances in administration, public finance, revenue and expenditure and a lot more, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said.

The officials discussed about the needs for the panchayat with the villagers on the occasion.

Youth seek playground at gram sabha

At Vannivayal village in Sithur panchayat, its president N. Jeyachitra presided over the gram sabha in which a large number of villagers participated.

The youth wanted a proper playground in their locality so that they could play volleyball and kabaddi and other games. Now, they had to go to a neighbourhood.

The president said that she would identify the land and prepare estimates soon. A resolution was passed at the meeting.

There are about 430 dwellings in Sithur panchayat with close to 2000 people living in the habitation, she added.

