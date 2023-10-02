HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gandhi Jayanti gram sabha | Ramanathapuram youths seek playground in Sithur panchayat

The panchayat president N. Jeyachitra said she would identify the land and prepare estimates soon.

October 02, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, grama sabha meeting was held at Vannivayal near Ramanathapuram on October 2, 2023

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, grama sabha meeting was held at Vannivayal near Ramanathapuram on October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Appealing to the womenfolk and youngsters to participate in gram sabhas in big numbers, Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said it would help accelerate various development works around the society, here on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting organised in Vellari Odai Panchayat in Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district marking the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, the Collector said that large presence in such meetings would help both the panchayat and the individuals to see development.

Apart from discussing the basic amenities, hygiene, sanitation and among others and passing resolutions, the involvement of youth would also help them to learn and understand the nuances in administration, public finance, revenue and expenditure and a lot more, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said.

The officials discussed about the needs for the panchayat with the villagers on the occasion.

Youth seek playground at gram sabha

At Vannivayal village in Sithur panchayat, its president N. Jeyachitra presided over the gram sabha in which a large number of villagers participated.

The youth wanted a proper playground in their locality so that they could play volleyball and kabaddi and other games. Now, they had to go to a neighbourhood.

The president said that she would identify the land and prepare estimates soon. A resolution was passed at the meeting.

There are about 430 dwellings in Sithur panchayat with close to 2000 people living in the habitation, she added.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.