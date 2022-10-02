Gandhi Jayanthi observed at Gandhigram

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 02, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Special discount sale of khadi products was inaugurated at Gandhigram Trust near Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

The khadi production wing of Gandhigram Trust inaugurated its special discount sale on Sunday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Trust and community members and students paid floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi on their premises.

Managing Trustee of Gandhigram Trust K. Shivakumar said that students from Thambithottam Higher Secondary School, Sevikashram, Sowbhagya Illam and Sivasailam of Gandhigram took part in the event. “They were engaged in drawing and poetry writing on the great freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Interreligious prayer was held, followed by sharing of views about Gandhiji and about his initiative in setting up Shanthi Sena or peace army. ‘Vadamalar’, an yearly magazine was also released on the occasion. An exhibition that showcased the various activities carried out in arenas of health, education was inaugurated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gandhigram Trust, Secretary, G. Pankajam, Rural Development Director Ramuthai and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app