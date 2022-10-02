Gandhi Jayanthi observed at Gandhigram

Special discount sale of khadi products was inaugurated at Gandhigram Trust near Dindigul on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The khadi production wing of Gandhigram Trust inaugurated its special discount sale on Sunday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Trust and community members and students paid floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi on their premises.

Managing Trustee of Gandhigram Trust K. Shivakumar said that students from Thambithottam Higher Secondary School, Sevikashram, Sowbhagya Illam and Sivasailam of Gandhigram took part in the event. “They were engaged in drawing and poetry writing on the great freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

Interreligious prayer was held, followed by sharing of views about Gandhiji and about his initiative in setting up Shanthi Sena or peace army. ‘Vadamalar’, an yearly magazine was also released on the occasion. An exhibition that showcased the various activities carried out in arenas of health, education was inaugurated.

Gandhigram Trust, Secretary, G. Pankajam, Rural Development Director Ramuthai and others were present.