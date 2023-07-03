HamberMenu
Gale uproots trees in Thoothukudi

July 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Strong winds kicked up a dust storm and uprooted trees in Thoothukudi on Monday, | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A gale that lashed Thoothukudi on Monday evening uprooted several old trees.

 The winds began to gain strength in the evening and triggered a dust storm in the town and tossed up hoardings and pulled down barricades.

 When the westerly winds uprooted a few trees along the main road from Alagesapuram to Chottaiyanthoppu, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the trees. Two bikes suffered damage.

Though power cables were snapped in a couple of places, there were no incidents as power supply had been suspended in the area.

