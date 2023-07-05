Gale hits fishing operations in southern districts

July 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Fishing operations in Tirunelveli district came to a grinding halt on Tuesday after heavy wind started lashing the coastal areas since Monday evening.

As westerly wind at high velocity would lash the southern districts during this season every year, the sea would be extremely rough for fishing operations. Since the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu would be experiencing heavy winds between July 3 and 6, the fishermen were warned against going in for fishing during this period.

In the wake of this instruction, nearly 10,000 fishermen in nine coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli did not venture into the sea on Tuesday even though the fishermen would get premium prawns in the sea between Tiruchendur and Kanniyakumari during this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Thoothukudi, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Fishing Harbour) Mohan Raj in a statement said the fishermen should not venture into the sea for fishing until further orders as the sea would be extremely rough due to heavy wind lashing the shore and the sea as well at high velocity.

Subsequently, all 262 mechanised boats remained berthed in the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Tuesday.

In Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour, all 350 mechanised boats did not venture into the sea on Tuesday as the Kanniyakumari district experienced gusty wind with intermittent drizzle. After witnessing the unprecedented gale, the country boats too abstained from fishing on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.