Gale halts fishing operations in Thoothukudi

Mechanised boat fishermen abstained from fishing operations on Tuesday after strong westerly winds lashed the coastal areas and also the deep sea as well.

Even as the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted about the formation of low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 19, the southern parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy westerly winds. Subsequently, the Department of Fisheries had cautioned the fishermen against going in for fishing on Tuesday.

Hence, 266 mechanised boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour did not venture into the sea on Tuesday. Similarly, most of the country boat fishermen also did not go for fishing.

The fishermen are likely to resume operations on Wednesday if the wind velocity subsides considerably.

