GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gale halts fishing operations in Thoothukudi

Published - July 16, 2024 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised boat fishermen abstained from fishing operations on Tuesday after strong westerly winds lashed the coastal areas and also the deep sea as well.

 Even as the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted about the formation of low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 19, the southern parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing heavy westerly winds. Subsequently, the Department of Fisheries had cautioned the fishermen against going in for fishing on Tuesday.

 Hence, 266 mechanised boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour did not venture into the sea on Tuesday. Similarly, most of the country boat fishermen also did not go for fishing.

 The fishermen are likely to resume operations on Wednesday if the wind velocity subsides considerably.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.