Gaganyan cryogenic engine test successful: IPRC

Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in the district has successfully conducted the 70-minute-long ‘Pressure Chamber Test’ of the cryogenic engine to be used in the ‘Gaganyan’ programme.

Sources in the IPRC said the pressure chamber test of C20 E11 MK III was conducted for about 30 seconds at Mahendragiri on October 28. The test was conducted to check the efficacy of the engine to be used in ISRO’s prestigious ‘Gaganyaan’, which is designed for India’s human spaceflight programme.

The engine was fired for 30 seconds and the performance of the engine met the all test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

Following the success of this test, the duration of the test was increased to 70 seconds on Wednesday. “The test results were on expected lines,” sources said.